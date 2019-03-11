NC woman on mission to find sibling born in Norfolk, put up for adoption

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine knowing you have a sibling, but having no idea where that person lives, what they do, or what his or her name is.

That’s the reality for Haley Werth, who lives in Asheville, North Carolina.

“I am on a search to find my long-lost half-brother,” said Werth.

When she was 13, she learned her mom gave up a baby boy for adoption.

He was born in Norfolk on Aug. 14, 1969. His name — at the time — was Michael Sean Page.

Werth’s mom always wanted to find her son, but passed away before she was able to do so. Now she is taking on her mom’s mission.

“I’m excited for the chance that he will be interested in meeting,” Werth said. “And if he’s not, I just want him to know that he’s loved by me and he was loved by his birth mother.”

Werth’s mom, Martha Wynne Page, grew up in Virginia Beach and graduated from First Colonial High School in 1967 — she was voted “most talented” by her class. Page attended Randolph Macon College. When she was twenty years old, she had a baby, who she put up for adoption.

“I believe my mom was an angel on this Earth,” said Werth. “She thought that was the best thing for the child. She was not ready to have kids.”

It was a closed adoption, so Page was unable to contact her son after she signed the paperwork. Later on in life, she tried to find him.

“My mom started this mission in the 1990s,” said Werth. “She didn’t have the resources, so she took it as far as she could go.”

In 2011, Page passed away from cancer.

Werth is committed to finishing this mission, but the search is proving difficult.

“I know my brother was born on August 14th, 1969 in Norfolk, VA. He, at the time, my mom named him Michael Sean Page,” said Werth. “That’s all the information I know.”

With new technology, Werth has tried 23 and Me and Ancestry, but nothing has worked. So she’s taken to social media, posting videos and pictures about her story and hoping someone can help.

“It would mean a lot to me and it would also bring some closure, I think, to what my mom was searching for,” she said.

Werth knows finding Michael is a long shot — he could have a different name or live in an entirely different part of the world — but she’s hopeful. Plus, she feels closer to her mom.

“I feel more connected to my mom right now than I have in many years since she passed away,” Werth said. “I know that this is exactly what she would want me to do.”

If you know someone named Michael Sean Page, or believe you know the man Werth is looking for, email her at haleywerth@gmail.com.