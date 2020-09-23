NC State uses leadership built from offseason of adversity to keep confidence

CHESTNUT HILL, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 19: Devin Carter #88 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack looks on during the second half of the game between the Boston College Eagles and the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Alumni Stadium on October 19, 2019 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Wolfpack could not have gotten off to a better start in their season opener against Wake Forest.

The Wolfpack bolted out to a fast 14-0 lead at fan-less Carter-Finley Stadium.

But memories of a forgettable 2019 campaign quickly surfaced when the visiting Demon Deacons battled back to tie the game at 14.

“Definitely losing the lead can be tough,” said senior offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe. “But we’re not the same team we were last year. We spent a lot of time in the offseason building up leadership so when things get tough, we get put in a position of adversity we don’t break. We may give a little but we won’t break.”

And that’s a good thing because the Pack would let another two-touchdown lead slip away only to overcome that as well.

“I saw great leadership and great poise from everybody,” gushed sophomore wide receiver Devin Carter. “It didn’t really affect us. We went up 14-0 and they kind of made their way back into the game and even took the lead at one point and I didn’t see it affect anybody.”

Wolfpack players are quick to point out this year’s team is nothing like last year’s injury-ravaged 4-8 squad.

So far they’ve been healthy and confident.

“We’ve been through a lot of stuff throughout the offseason we’ve been through adversity and we know how to get through it together,” said Carter.

“And that’s how I feel like there’s a difference between last year’s team and this year’s,” stressed Carter.

Carter and the Pack will get the chance to prove themselves once more on Saturday when they travel to Virginia Tech for an 8 p.m. kickoff against the Hokies on ACC Network.