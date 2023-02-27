NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man near the North Carolina coast was arrested after deputies say he strangled a toddler who has autism last week.

The incident was reported Thursday at a home along Antioch Road near New Bern, according to a news release from the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial report was about a video that showed someone “physically assaulting an autistic 3-year-old,” the news release said.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they viewed the security video.

Deputies said it showed “the suspect striking a child multiple times and putting his hands around the throat of the child while the child’s parent was at work.”

After an investigation, Troy Nickolas Trebisacci, 29, was arrested, deputies said.

Trebisacci, who lives near the victim, was charged with felony assault on an individual with a disability, felony assault by strangulation and assault on a child under 12.

Trebisacci was taken to the Craven County Confinement Facility and held under a $150,000 secured bond.