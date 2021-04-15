NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson taking a ‘serious look’ at running for US Senate seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson may throw his name in the race for incumbent U.S. Senator Richard Burr’s seat in 2022.

Robinson all but confirmed rumors that he’d run for the U.S. Senate seat in a video posted on his Facebook account Thursday evening.

“In recent weeks, we have been approached by many people who have great confidence in us, great confidence in our ability, our staff, our message and believe that we are the right people for the job,” Robinson said.

Robinson said he and his staff have looked at recent poll numbers and said they are “very favorable.”

“Because of that, and because of the importance of this seat, we have decided to take a serious look at this, at this race. And when I say take a look, that’s exactly what I mean.”

Robinson said he has been consulting with family and colleagues about the possibility of running for the Senate seat.

“I am not doing this to climb anybody’s ladder. I hope that you have heard me enough and know me enough to know that politics is not an end game for me,” Robinson said. “The endgame for me is to make sure that the freedoms that we have in this country remain and that I pass on to my grandchildren what my ancestors passed on to me.”

Watch Robinson’s full statement in the video above.

The Senate seat currently belongs to Sen. Richard Burr, who said in 2016 that election, which he won, would be his last. Burr was one of seven GOP Senators to cast a guilty vote during Donald Trump’s second impeachment. The North Carolina GOP then voted unanimously to censure Burr.

Mark Walker, a former representative from North Carolina’s sixth district, announced in December 2020 he would run for the seat. Former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory announced Wednesday he will run for the seat, as well.

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the former president, is considering running, too.