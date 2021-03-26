NC COVID-19 update March 26, 2021: New daily cases hover around 2,100

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) – North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting more than 2,100 new cases Friday, hovering around the same number of new cases for the last several days.

According to data from the health department, at least 933 patients are in the hospital due to the virus as of Thursday – a decrease of 19 hospitalizations from Wednesday.

A total of 96% of the state’s hospitals reported data on Thursday.

There are 548 empty staffed ICU beds in the state with 5,009 empty staff in-patient beds.

New daily cases increased by 42 cases from Thursday to Friday, with 2,154 cases reported Friday. The state’s total number of cases is at 905,528 lab-confirmed cases.

Wednesday’s data shows a daily percent positive of 4.3%, which is generated from Wednesday’s numbers.

Deaths attributed to the virus reached 12,623 on Friday.

About 864,755 patients are presumed to have recovered from the virus throughout the state.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Gates 700 – 12 deaths

Bertie 1,693 – 42 deaths

Camden 620 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,395 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,454 –15 deaths

Dare 1,964 – 8 deaths

Hertford 1,998 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,170 – 78 deaths

Perquimans 940 – 9 deaths

To view the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, click here.