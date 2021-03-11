NC COVID-19 update: Cooper to hold briefing Thursday after state reports 2,061 new cases

FILE – Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cooper will discuss the pandemic, education and his re-election bid in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 6. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, File)

Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m. Thursday. WAVY will stream it live.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina’s daily percent positive reported on Thursday dropped to 3.8 percent.

Thursday’s percentage, based off Tuesday’s data, is the lowest on record and well below the state’s goal of 5 percent.

Hospitalizations continued to drop on Thursday with 1,039 patients in the hospital with the virus. This is the lowest number since early October.

The number of new cases increased to 2,061 – the most since 2,093 were reported on March 5.

But the general trend is downward, and the seven-day average of 1,681 is the lowest since Oct. 5.

A total of 11,622 deaths are being linked to the virus in the state.

The state reported more than 3 million doses have been given, either through the state providers or through the federal program for long-term care facilities.

North Carolina reports 18.1 percent of the state is at least partially vaccinated, and 11.2 percent fully vaccinated.

Local cases

Bertie 1,678 – 41 deaths

Camden 604 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,387 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,409 –15 deaths

Dare 1,882 – 8 deaths

Gates 686 – 12 deaths

Hertford 1,970 – 62 deaths

Pasquotank 3,116 – 78 deaths

Perquimans 933- 9 deaths

