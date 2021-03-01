NC COVID-19 March 1 update: Hospitalizations, overall numbers continue to drop

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– The COVID-19 numbers in North Carolina continued to drop on Monday even as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services took a one-day pause to iron out some wrinkles in their systems.

No new numbers from NCDHHS were reported on Sunday, so Monday’s numbers are a double dose.

Hospital numbers in the state have fallen every day for nearly two full weeks, 13 days in a row of declines.

North Carolina has 1,319 patients in hospitals on Monday, the fewest since Nov. 12, when there were 1,267.

The state has 273 fewer patients than just a week ago, and the day-over-day drop has been at least 25 every day since Feb. 17.

The state added 3,622 new cases over the past two days, including just 1,466 on Monday— the smallest single-day total since Nov. 2, when there were just 1,336.

The seven-day average is below 2,500 for the first time since Nov. 10.

DHHS added 42 deaths over the past two days, but did not break them down further so we don’t know how many came Sunday vs Monday. The total is up to 11,254.

The percent positive remained relatively steady at 5.5 percent on Monday, based on testing from Saturday, after it dipped to 4.5 percent on Sunday, based on Friday’s tests. It’s five days in a row at 5.5 percent or better.

Local Cases

Bertie: 1,652 cases – 41 deaths

Camden: 585 cases – 5 deaths

Chowan: 1,367 cases – 22 deaths

Currituck: 1,373 cases – 15 deaths

Dare: 1,855 cases – 8 deaths

Gates: 676 cases – 12 deaths

Hertford: 1,952 cases – 60 deaths

Pasquotank: 3,067 cases – 78 deaths

Perquimans: 905 cases – 8 deaths

