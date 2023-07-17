PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein made a stop in Eastern North Carolina on Monday.

He was in Pine Knoll Shores to see the work towards preserving and protecting our coastal waterways. He sat down with members of the North Carolina Coastal Federation to see the results of some of their conservation efforts over the years.

The organization has received more than $2.5 million in environmental enhancement grants from the attorney general’s office over the years. Most recently, one grant went towards storm water mitigation projects to prevent polluted runoff from impacting the waterways as well as living shorelines throughout the area, to protect both the fisheries and shore.

“It is critical that every North Carolinian have access to good clean drinking water,” Stein said. “Pine Knoll Shores is taking a lot of initiative to try to improve the quality of the water.”

“The attorney general’s offices … that it really provides an opportunity to put some of these projects in the ground and demonstrate their effectiveness. And then every time it becomes standard practice to do it that way,” said Todd Miller, executive director of the NC Coastal Federation.

Following the sitdown, Stein was able to see up close some of the living shorelines behind the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall. There is another round of grants being considered at this time with the hope to continue to improve water quality throughout the state.