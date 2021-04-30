NC April 29 COVID-19 update: Nearly 2K new cases, positivity rate at 4.5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials reported 1,985 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Overall, the state has reported 967,521 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 4.5%, down from Wednesday’s 6.2%.
The state also added 20 new patients hospitalized. Currently, North Carolina has 1,137 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were 12 new deaths Thursday, adding to an overall count of 12,631 COVID-19 related deaths.
Local Counties Metrics:
Gates 729 – 13 deaths
Bertie 1,746 — 43 deaths
Camden 651 – 5 deaths
Chowan 1,450 – 22 deaths
Currituck 1,520 – 16 deaths
Dare 2,081 – 10 deaths
Hertford 2,080 – 63 deaths
Pasquotank 3,299 – 80 deaths
Perquimans 987 – 9 deaths
Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49%
Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 40%