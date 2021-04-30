NC April 29 COVID-19 update: Nearly 2K new cases, positivity rate at 4.5%

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina health officials reported 1,985 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Overall, the state has reported 967,521 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The state’s daily positivity rate dropped to 4.5%, down from Wednesday’s 6.2%.

The state also added 20 new patients hospitalized. Currently, North Carolina has 1,137 people hospitalized due to COVID-19. There were 12 new deaths Thursday, adding to an overall count of 12,631 COVID-19 related deaths.

Local Counties Metrics:



Gates 729 – 13 deaths

Bertie 1,746 — 43 deaths

Camden 651 – 5 deaths

Chowan 1,450 – 22 deaths

Currituck 1,520 – 16 deaths

Dare 2,081 – 10 deaths

Hertford 2,080 – 63 deaths

Pasquotank 3,299 – 80 deaths

Perquimans 987 – 9 deaths

Percent of Adult Population Partially Vaccinated: 49%

Percent of Adult Population Fully Vaccinated: 40%



