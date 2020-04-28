NC April 28 COVID-19 update: Highest per day increase in deaths, 36, reported; Cases trending upward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 426 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and 36 new deaths linked to the disease — its highest per day increase in reported deaths.

342 people have now died from COVID-19 complications since the start of the pandemic.

Daily reported cases are trended upward, after a brief drop in daily reported numbers. The numbers reported by North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services only reflect testing confirmed cases, not all people who have or have had COVID-19.

Trajectory of lab-confirmed cases in North Carolina (NCDHHS data)

Here’s the latest breakdown for the WAVY viewing area:

Camden: 1

Currituck: 1

Dare: 11 cases, 1 death

Gates: 7 cases

Hertford: 32 cases, 1 death

Pasquotank: 35 cases, 1 death

Perquimans: 12 cases

Current hospitalizations (463) dipped slightly from Monday, but have remained between about 430 patients and 480 in the past week.

2,832 new tests were reported on Tuesday, up slightly from the past two days, but well below recent figures. North Carolina is testing about 4,000 people a day on average.

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.