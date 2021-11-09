NC 12 to reopen Tuesday after being closed due to dune breach

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina Highway 12 is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon after high tide overwash breached dunes between the Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe on Sunday.

NCDOT said in a tweet that NC 12 was expected to reopen at 1 p.m.

They warned drivers to still be cautious, as some standing water and sand remained on the road.

Officials plan to reopen NC 12 at 1 p.m. today. NC12 from Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe has been closed since Sunday morning, due to ocean overwash from storm. Drive safely as standing water and sand are still on NC12. For conditions, check here or https://t.co/QO3Vrvj1kk pic.twitter.com/qYlAdRjHTE — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 9, 2021

The closure of NC 12, the only roadway linking Hatteras Island to the northern Outer Banks, is a common occurrence during larger weather events.

County leaders are building a master plan to try to address the issue, and are hoping to secure funding from the recently passed $1 trillion infrastructure plan.