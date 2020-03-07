Navy spokesperson: Suspect shot in Oceana Commissary parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Criminal Investigative Services and Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a shooting in the Oceana Commissary parking lot Saturday evening.

Officials say they received a call for a suspected domestic violence incident around 3:30 p.m.

Navy Security Forces responded to the call and found the suspect in the parking lot of the Oceana Commissary. Shortly after arrival, Security Forces shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

This incident is being investigated jointly by NCIS and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

WAVY News initially received tips of an active shooter in the area, but a spokesperson with the Navy confirmed that wasn’t true.

The Oceana Commissary is located in the 1300 block Oceana Boulevard in Virginia Beach and provides groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families.

Photo Courtesy: M. Mallete