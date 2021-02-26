Naval Station Norfolk’s Chambers Field to close until late June for resurfacing work

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Station Norfolk’s busy airfield is about to close to fixed-wing aircraft for a few months for resurfacing work.

The Navy says Chambers Field will be closed from March 1 to June 30 as part of the $16.9 million project, which was awarded to Williamsburg-based Branscome Companies Inc.

The airfield was last resurfaced in 2005, and the Navy says 15 years is the typical time between resurfacing work. Chambers field averages about 44,000 take offs and landing per year, making it one of the busiest military runways on the East Coast.

Other improvements will be also added, including significant electrical infrastructure, navigational aide replacements and signage upgrades. Branscome will also demolish about 100,000 square yards of excess pavement.

“The Naval Station Norfolk Air Operations Team along with many other organizations have been coordinating this project and subsequent closure for several years now,” said Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer. “We are ready for this critical infrastructure investment project to kick off next week that will enable safe operations at Chambers Field and the Navy Operated Air Mobility Command Terminal into the foreseeable future.”

Helicopters will still be able to conduct operations at Naval Station Norfolk, but all E-2C Hawkeye and C-2 Greyhound squadrons will shift operations to Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana. Air Mobility Command (AMC) passenger operations will switch to BWI Airport and cargo operations will go to Joint Base Charleston in the meantime.