Naval Medical Center Portsmouth sets up coronavirus call center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth set up the COVID-19 Call Center which is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The call center is designed to address any questions or concerns about symptoms, travel history, and exposure related to the coronavirus.

The CDC recommends you seek medical advice via phone if you experience symptoms after having been exposed to someone with the coronavirus or traveling to an affected area.

The Naval Medical Center Portsmouth COVID-19 Call Center can be reached at (757) 953-6200.

While the call center is a local resource, those not in Hampton Roads can call, text or video chat with a nurse on the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE or at https://mhsnurseadviceline.com.

At this time, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.

