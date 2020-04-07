Naval Medical Center Portsmouth prohibits visitors from facilities due to COVID-19

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth is prohibiting visitors from coming to any of its medical facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

These facilities include the main medical center, branch health clinics, and the emergency department, according to a NMCP Facebook post.

The NMCP will allow one visitor in certain areas of the facility after they undergo an on-site screening. These areas include:

Labor and Delivery

Mother Baby Unit

Pediatric and Neonatal Patients

Medical providers will work with families who have special circumstances, like critically-ill or injured family members, according to NMCP.

Anyone with questions should call (757) 953-5008.

