PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Medical Center Portsmouth is prohibiting visitors from coming to any of its medical facilities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
These facilities include the main medical center, branch health clinics, and the emergency department, according to a NMCP Facebook post.
The NMCP will allow one visitor in certain areas of the facility after they undergo an on-site screening. These areas include:
- Labor and Delivery
- Mother Baby Unit
- Pediatric and Neonatal Patients
Medical providers will work with families who have special circumstances, like critically-ill or injured family members, according to NMCP.
Anyone with questions should call (757) 953-5008.
Latest Posts
- Grisham out as press secretary, will head first lady’s staff
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 7, 2020
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth prohibits visitors from facilities due to COVID-19
- HRT to discuss COVID-19 response in phone meeting open to the public
- Man suffering serious injuries to upper body following shooting incident in Portsmouth