Nauticus to host military families for overnight holiday event on Battleship Wisconsin

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin are hosting military families overnight at the ship for free this holiday season.

On Saturday, more than 92 children and adults will go to Nauticus for the free “Battleship Overnight” experience, during which families will enjoy a dinner in the ship’s Wardroom, a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” and milk and cookies.

Each family will also have the chance to paint Christmas ornaments to take home, as well as receive limited-edition “EOD” challenge coins.

Families will sleep in the original berthing of the crew and go on a guided tour of the ship.

Breakfast will be served in the morning.

The event is held for families who have one or both parents deployed during the holidays, or who recently had a deployed family member return. This year, the families are from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two and Command Personnel, Little Creek.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 for more coverage and stay up-to-date through the WAVY News App and on WAVY.com.