Nationwide recall of tortilla chips

WATE Staff

Posted: / Updated:
recalled chips

(WATE) – A popular food brand is recalling multiple types of tortilla chips after possible contamination of an allergen.

Utz® Quality Foods, LLC, is voluntarily recalling select expiration dates of some Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz and Weis Brand Tortilla Chip items due to potential contamination of undeclared milk allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

No illnesses have been associated with this voluntary recall to date.

The recall affects products sold in retail outlets in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, North Carolina and Georgia are all included in the recall.

The other states affected are Arkansas, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont and West Virginia

The product items and expiration dates being recalled are:

Item DescriptionUPC CodeExpiration Date
FROM		Expiration Date
TO
Utz 17 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips0-41780-00383-6MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 11.5 oz Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips0-41780-00384-3MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 17 oz Round White Tortilla Chips0-41780-00385-0MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 11.5 oz Round White Tortilla Chips0-41780-00387-4MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 52 oz Tortill Chip 4-Pack0-41780-00388-1MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 64 oz Rount White Tortilla Chips0-41780-00388-1MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic Blue Tortilla Chips0-41780-01317-0MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic White Tortilla Chips0-41780-01327-9MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Utz 9 oz Organic Yellow Tortilla Chips0-41780-01337-9MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz Restaurant Sytle Tortilla Chips0-41497-00426-3MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz No Salt Round Tortilla Chips0-41497-00427-0MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Weis 11 oz White Round Tortilla Chips0-41497-00425-6MAY 26 18JUN 16 18
Golden Flake TORTIYAHS 12.5 oz Tortilla Chips0-72080-41000-0JUN 2 18JUN 23 18
Good Health 5.5 oz Black Bean Tortilla Chips7-55355-04100-9DEC 29 18DEC 29 18
Good Health 0.143 Black Bean Tortilla Chips7-55355-05910-3DEC 15 18DEC 15 18

Please see below for an example of reading the expiration dates and UPC code:

Bag FrontBag BackExpiration Date Example
Bag Front, expiration date upper right corner

The expiration date may be found in the upper right corner of the bag.
Bag Back, UPC code under ingredient label

The UPC code may be found on the back of the bag under the ingredients.
Expiration date example

The expiration date is noted as the month, day, year. In this example, June 23, 2018.

No other Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz or Weis Tortilla Chip products are being recalled.

Consumers are urged NOT to eat the products subject to this recall. Consumers who purchased the recalled product may return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange, or they may simply discard it.

For further information please contact the Customer Care Team at customerservice@utzsnacks.com
or call 1-800-367-7629. 

