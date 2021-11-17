Young Dolph’s death prompts outpouring of tributes from Deion Sanders, LL Cool J, more

Young Dolph, seen here in 2017 performing at the Staples Center in LA, was killed during a shooting at a cookie shop, a law enforcement source confirmed. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

(NEXSTAR) – News of the death of rapper Young Dolph, who was reportedly gunned down in Memphis Wednesday, prompted an outpouring of grief on social media.

Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thorton Jr., was killed during a shooting at a cookie shop, a law enforcement source told Nexstar’s WREG.

The 36-year-old rapper’s first album, “King of Memphis,” rocketed up the Billboard 200 chart to the 49th spot in 2016.

Among those mourning the rapper’s death Wednesday was former NFL star and current college football coach Deion Sanders, who tweeted a heartfelt prayer after hearing the news: “Lord help us as a people stop the hate, the violence and the hopelessness. When we realize we matter others will as well. Lord help us right now.”

Sanders, who coaches the Jackson State football team, also shared images of himself and Dolph:

Lord please cover the entire @YoungDolph family, friends and loved 1z. We thank u in advance Lord in Jesus name Amen. pic.twitter.com/36fpPFlV6J — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 17, 2021

Sources said Young Dolph was shot and killed at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, which posted a video of the rapper stopping by in July. Dolph was known for giving back to the local community, WREG reports. He met with rapper Key Glock outside a Memphis cancer center Monday to give away 200 turkeys and donated $25,000 last year to the Memphis high school he attended

News of Young Dolph’s death reverberated in the hip-hop community with artists posting heartfelt messages Wednesday:

God bless Dolph 🕊 Real independent Memphis rapper born in chicago. loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 17, 2021

Sending love to the family ,friends, & fans of @YoungDolph

Rest in power young Brother. I pray your children and family are covered and lifted up by the almighty.

🙏🏾🌹 — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) November 17, 2021

I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph 🙏🏾 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 17, 2021

Damn man, me and Dolph used to be next door neighbors. Smh. RIP DOLPH. — concrete boy boat (@lilyachty) November 17, 2021

𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗜𝗻 𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿, @YoungDolph 🙏🏾🕊. 𝗪𝗲 𝗮𝘀 #Earthizens 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼 𝗯𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿. 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿. pic.twitter.com/VlfanrDjPC — PUBLIC ENEMY (@PublicEnemyFTP) November 17, 2021