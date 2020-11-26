Young Bay Area artist gets surprise call from Kamala Harris

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A talented Bay Area teen got a special surprise just before Thanksgiving.
On Nov. 22, 14-year-old Tyler Gordon tweeted a video of himself painting a portrait of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who’s also originally from the Bay Area.
Masked up, with the iconic Golden Gate in the background, Tyler’s time-lapse video showed him bring Harris’ smile to life.
See for yourself:
And the day before Thanksgiving, Tyler got the recognition he deserves with a call from the vice president-elect herself.
“I am overwhelmed with the magnificence and your artistry, you really have a gift my goodness! I was so touched to see it,” said Harris.
“It’s a very special thing to be an artist like you are… people you’ll never meet will be touched by the work you do,” she went on to say.
Asking him how he’s doing, Tyler said, “I’m doing well now that you called, I’m surprised.”
Harris said she hopes to meet the young artist whenever she is back in her Oakland hometown.
