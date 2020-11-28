Wrong-way driver hits pedestrian, tried to hit NYSP trooper

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police arrested a driver who was heading the wrong way on I-90 near MPM 366 near Scottsville on Friday evening.

A trooper saw the driver heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. A short time later, NYSP received a call regarding an accident involving the suspect vehicle. According to NYSP, there were multiple reports of the suspect driver intentionally attempting to hit other vehicles.

The responding trooper observed the suspect vehicle which had pulled into the Scottsville Service Area. NYSP said the suspect vehicle intentionally hit a pedestrian in the rest area and was approaching the trooper.

The trooper then fired his weapon at the suspect’s vehicle. The vehicle fled the rest area and re-entered I-90 eastbound. The trooper rendered medical aid to the injured pedestrian.

The suspect vehicle was stopped near MPM 363 at around 8:40 p.m. State Police located the vehicle unoccupied and then observed the suspect next to a business nearby.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department helped NYSP take the driver into custody.

The suspect was not struck by the gunfire and was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.

NYSP identified the driver as 37-year-old Emmett Ellis from Auburn, New York. He was charged for two counts of assault in the second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree and one count of assault in the third degree.

Ellis was arraigned in Henrietta Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in leu of $20,000 cash/ $400,000 bond.