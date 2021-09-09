Woman suing ‘Shark Tank’ stars alleges they were part of crowdfunding scam

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A woman who is part of a 20-person lawsuit against “Shark Tank” stars Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington says the duo participated in a crowdfunding scam.

Jennifer Moody said it started in 2019 when she had an idea for a business.

“I actually had done some research and found that there are marketing companies out there that will help you to crowdfund your business,” said Moody.

She said she eventually discovered the company InventureX, with which Harrington had allegedly partnered and which O’Leary was also allegedly endorsing.

“I decided that I would sign with this company and see if I was able to get crowdfunded and hopefully start my business,” said Moody. “After a little bit of time, I noticed that they were not being quite as responsive or cooperative.”

Moody said the company kept delaying “and eventually just kept putting me off more and more to the point where I had to figure out what was really going on.”

She said after about a year of waiting, she decided to post a review of the business online, and that’s when she found other people who had had the same experience.

Both O’Leary and Harrington have denied the allegations.

“It appears that someone has been using my name and likeness without my knowledge, permission or consent,” O’Leary said in a statement. “I’ve never heard of any of these purported companies, and have never conducted business with any of the plaintiffs who filed this suit.”

Harrington’s attorney also released a statement denying the accusations.

“It has come to our attention that Kevin Harrington has been accused of various false allegations regarding a recent lawsuit. Kevin has been a proponent of entrepreneurs globally. Kevin never had any business arrangement or contract with any of the plaintiffs. This should be a dispute between the plaintiffs and InventureX, Kevin simply did a video for this company.”