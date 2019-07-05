Woman seen licking ice cream in viral video could face up to 20 years in prison

LUFKIN, TX (CNN/NBC) — Authorities are looking for a woman who licked a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and put it back in a Walmart display case.

Police and Blue Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin, Texas.

Lufkin police released photos of the woman and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28, the same day video of the incident was posted on Twitter and subsequently went viral.

Authorities believe they know the woman’s identity but still want to confirm.

“This incident is being investigated as a second degree felony, it’s a very serious offense. If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy, you’ll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly.”

The woman could face a second-degree felony charge of tampering with a consumer product, NBC News reports citing Lufkin police. Conviction of a second-degree felony can carry a prison sentence between two years and 20 years, according to the Texas state penal code.

Authorities are focusing on identifying the male suspect with her, who filmed the incident. They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Lufkin Police Department.