Woman drives off with officer hanging onto vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who police say drove off during a traffic stop and led police on a chase has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless driving and evading arrest.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on March 7 near I-240 and Perkins Road. They asked the driver, Sierra Riley, 22, to step out of the vehicle, but she refused. An officer then reached into the vehicle to unlock the doors.

Police said Riley sped off while the officer was still hanging onto the vehicle, but the officer managed to let go of the vehicle afterwards.

Riley then led police officers on a chase but was later found and arrested on the 6700 block of Whitten View Lane.

After her arrest, Riley told police she thought the officer was a fake police officer, so she panicked and sped off fearing for her safety, not wanting to stop for other officers until she called her mother.

She has since been released from jail on a $25,000 bond.