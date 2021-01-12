CHICAGO (WGN) — A 31-year-old woman was arrested after driving through a barricade outside Trump Tower, Chicago police said.
The incident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the woman was driving a Honda sedan when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk and struck a barricade outside Trump Tower.
Police said the woman was not injured and that charges are pending.
Latest News
- Florida agencies ramp up human trafficking awareness ahead of Super Bowl
- Injuries reported after multi-vehicle crash in Williamsburg
- Woman arrested after driving through barricade outside Trump Tower in Chicago, police say
- Portsmouth man dies in crash on Route 58 in Suffolk
- Edenton man found guilty of violating probation after arrest in ABC store shooting incident