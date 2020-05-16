With No. 1 hit, once-ousted producer Dr. Luke marks comeback

NEW YORK (AP) — In 2014, songmaster Dr. Luke had logged his 16th No. 1 with Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse,” solidifying his place as pop music’s reigning prince of hits, a throne that could only be challenged by one another person — his mentor Max Martin. He seemed unstoppable.

But the hits came to a halt as Dr. Luke became entangled in a bitter lawsuit with former collaborator Kesha, who accused him of sexual assault during their yearslong partnership, which began when he became her mentor when she was 17. Dr. Luke has vigorously denied the allegations.

His career waned as the case took center stage even before the growing #MeToo movement; female acts stood in solidarity with Kesha, including Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Adele and Lady Gaga. Feeling the pressure, Perry even released her first major-label album without a Dr. Luke song on it. While Dr. Luke still crafted songs for artists including Ne-Yo, Big Boi, Trey Songz and Tyga, the pop smashes that he had become synonymous with eluded him.

Until now.

Dr. Luke, born Lukasz Gottwald, is marking a comeback with the funky Doja Cat hit “Say So,” which topped this week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to its remix featuring Nicki Minaj. The song, produced and co-written by Dr. Luke, is on Doja Cat’s sophomore album “Hot Pink,” released last November on Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.

Instead of using his known stage name, Dr. Luke used the moniker Tyson Trax when credited as the producer of the song, which found major success after TikToker Haley Sharpe performed a dance to the tune on the uber-popular video-sharing platform.

Pitbull, who has collaborated with Dr. Luke on hits like the Kesha-featured “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives,” said he didn’t even know Dr. Luke produced “Say So.”

“No, I didn’t. I wouldn’t lie to you,” the Grammy winner said. “I thought, ‘Oh man, that’s crazy.’ But I love the record. All the kids that I’m around, they love the record.”

“It was very clever to put it under another name,” Pitbull said. “Let’s call it a re-charge, re-boost, restart and refresh. He disconnected, deprogrammed and reprogrammed.”

Dr. Luke and Doja Cat declined to be interviewed for this story. Sony’s RCA Records, which owns Kemosabe, had no comment.

Doja Cat signed with RCA and Kemosabe in 2014, releasing her debut EP “Purrr!” in August 2014, two months before Kesha filed her lawsuit against Dr. Luke.

Press materials for Doja Cat do not mention that Dr. Luke is the mastermind behind “Say So” or four other songs on her album, including the Tyga-assisted bop “Juicy,” which peaked at No. 41 on the Hot 100.

When asked if she was surprised Dr. Luke had a No. 1 hit, music journalist Evelyn McDonnell said: “I guess in the sense that he kind of snuck into No. 1, yes.”

McDonnell added that the song’s success on TikTok helped Dr. Luke take a backseat: “If it had been taken to radio stations … in a normal way, radio stations might have been more reluctant.”

A New York court dismissed Kesha’s sexual abuse-related claims in 2016 because of legal issues, without ruling on whether the allegations were true.

Kesha lost another round this past February, when a New York judge said she made a defamatory statement about Dr. Luke on a different occasion: a 2016 text message telling Gaga the producer had also raped Perry. Both he and Perry have denied it, and the judge said there was “no evidence whatsoever” to support the claim.

Kesha’s lawyers have filed notice that they plan to appeal the ruling, which also found she owed Dr. Luke over $373,000 in interest on royalties she paid him years late.

But it didn’t resolve other aspects of his defamation and breach-of-contract suit, including the crucial question of whether Kesha’s allegation that he raped her is true. The judge said that’s for a jury to decide at an eventual trial.

“Listen, he was involved in a public scandal,” said Larry Rudolph, Spears’ longtime manager who has worked with Dr. Luke for years. “There’s the court of public opinion and then there’s the court of real opinion. Public opinion is often based on little-to-no facts, more emotion-driven. Then there’s the court system that’s based on real facts. If you look at what happened in the court system, I think you’ll find a very different result then what he got caught up a bit in.”

Kesha has put out two albums post-lawsuit that was released on Dr. Luke’s label but without his creative input.

“Six years is a pretty long time,” McDonnell said of the time Dr. Luke went without a pop hit. “Is it long enough for redemption? I don’t think so. Not when he’s still fighting the lawsuit. That’s what’s, I think, really troubling.”