Wisconsin man’s dog helps save the life of an elderly neighbor

(WGBA) — It was an unusual sight last Thursday as David Baye’s dog Bella started barking at the back door of his Appleton, Wisconsin home.

“She usually barks and then comes right back,” Baye said. “It was strange.”

When he got up, the staffordshire terrier mix was clawing at the back door. When Baye went to look outside, he saw his elderly neighbor on the ground outside.

“My fiance and I wouldn’t see it till we got up for work the next day,” Bay said. “We are talking temperatures into the 20s and 30s, it can be dangerous.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2QQTVrO