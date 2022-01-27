Window washer dies after falling 8 stories from San Diego building

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – A window washer was killed Wednesday when he fell eight stories from a building in downtown San Diego, authorities said.

The fall happened about 11:50 a.m. at the site of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Villa, a recently opened 14-story affordable housing community, San Diego police said. The 407-unit building is operated by Father Joe’s Villages, a charity that helps homeless people, and has been under construction for two years.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the man, who was not publicly identified, fell from scaffolding. Police said he died at the scene.

Officers responded and notified Cal-OSHA, a state agency that investigates work-related fatalities, a San Diego police spokesperson told the newspaper.

Few other details were available. A Cal-OSHA spokesperson confirmed to the Union-Tribune that the incident is under investigation.

The area surrounding the property was closed for several hours as police investigated.