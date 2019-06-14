Williamsburg woman sues Trump’s DC hotel for $1M

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A Williamsburg woman is seeking $1 million in a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s Washington D.C. hotel and the federal government.

According to the lawsuit, Ellen Snow fell down exterior stairs and couldn’t stop herself because there was no handrail.

She says the fall resulted in on-going physical and mental pain.

Snow says she stayed at the hotel in February 2017 because of its connection to Trump.

The lawsuit also lists the federal government as a defendant because it leases the old post office building to the Trump International Hotel.