Will your donation help Ukrainians? Here’s how to tell if a charity is a scam

Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Eager to help Ukrainian refugees? You might want to do a little research before you donate.

The South Carolina Secretary of State’s office put out a reminder Tuesday morning to research an alleged charity before pulling out a wallet.

“Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for their lives and their freedom against Russia’s senseless act of aggression,” Secretary of State Mark Hammons said in a press release. “I know that South Carolinians want to help anyway we can. In times of crisis, it is imperative that donors remain vigilant and remember to give from the heart, but give smart.”

While the office has not received any formal complaints about charities claiming to help Ukrainian refugees, it has received inquiries about organizations claiming to help. That includes organizations that are advertising on Facebook or are using fundraising campaigns on other social media platforms.

Complaints about potentially fraudulent charities can be submitted through the Online Charitable Solicitation Complaint Form at sos.sc.gov.

Here are questions to ask before donating:

Does it have a good reputation?

The charity should have a long record of transparency and accountability, according to the secretary of state. It should also have the ability to follow through with helping. Also keep an eye out for organizations that are trying to pass themselves off as real charities, or that are using generic names.

Does it let you ask questions?

Real charities will welcome questions about your donations. Ask exactly how your donation will help. If a charity or fundraiser is pressuring you, it might not be real.

Is it asking for personal information?

Scammers will try to get personal information out of their donors — including social security numbers. If you decide to donate, only pay via a credit card.

Is it registered?

Legitimate nonprofit organizations are required to register with the state and provide annual financial reports. Use of the South Carolina Secretary of State’s charity search feature to check if the organization is recognized.