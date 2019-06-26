Beth Chapman, wife of ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ reality TV star, dies at age 51

NASHVILLE, TN – JUNE 05: TV personalities Duane Dog Lee Chapman and Beth Chapman attend the 2013 CMT Music Awards – After Party at Rocketown on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

HONOLULU (AP) — Beth Chapman, the brash, buxom and blonde wife and co-star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV star Duane “Dog” Chapman has died.

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, said in a statement that Beth Chapman died early Wednesday at Queen’s Medical Center after an almost 2-year battle with cancer. She was 51.

She was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. A tumor was removed and she was cancer-free. But she was later diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors at a Honolulu hospital put her in a coma last week to relieve her pain.

In 2016, Chapman was elected president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States.

The A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows.