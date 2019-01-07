White House: IRS will process tax refunds during government shutdown

(WCMH) – The White House said that a directive would be issued Monday allowing the IRS to process tax refunds during a prolonged government shutdown.
Russell T. Vought, acting director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told reporters about the development in a briefing, CNBC reported.
During a shutdown, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) only retains about 12.5 percent of its workforce, or 9,946 of its nearly 80,000 employees, according to its contingency plan.
According to that plan, during a shutdown the IRS will continue to process returns and it will accept payments. If you owe money to the government, it’s still due by April 15, shutdown or not.
Under that plan, no refunds are issued though. The White House now says those refunds will be issued.
The IRS has not announced the date to start filing returns for the 2018 tax year.