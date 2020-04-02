Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) –The White House coronavirus task force will hold their daily briefing Thursday at approximately 5 p.m. ET.

According to John Hopkins University & Medicine Tracker, there are 236,339 cases nationwide, with 5,648 deaths.

Yesterday, the briefing revealed that the military was going to step up efforts to prevent illegal narcotics from coming into the United States, and warned other countries that if the country was attacked that the US Military would respond with great force.

