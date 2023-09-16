(WAVY) — Whirlpool recalled ADC’s stacked clothing dryer machines due to potential fire hazard.

There have been 41 reports of incidents involving the ADC brand stacked commercial clothing dryers, including 13 reports of minor smoke damage and water damage, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC. The machines were sold directly from Whirlpool or authorized distributors across the nation from April 2012-February 2023 for $11,800.

Model numbers ADG-30X2R or ADG-30X2Ri were sold in on-premise and coin-operated configurations for multi-unit housing, laundromats and other facilities that use commercial laundry equipment, according to CPSC. The model number for each unit is printed inside near the hinges of the upper door.

Individuals who purchased this product can contact Whirlpool for a free repair, however, there is no mention of the product being refunded, according to the CPSC’s website. Whirlpool is contacting known purchasers directly.