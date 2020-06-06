Where George Floyd lost his life might not be what you expect

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KSEE) – It has been nearly two weeks since George Floyd took his last breath underneath the knee of a Minneapolis Police officer. His death sparking protests and calls for change nationwide.

At 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, the intersection many now call sacred ground, many people continue to come out to pay their respects.

It’s more of a party atmosphere, with music and grilling but there are also flowers and handwritten notes calling for justice and change.

Many businesses across Minneapolis are still boarded up but artists have been using the plywood as a canvas for change and to pay respects to George Floyd. The same is true across the Twin Cities into neighboring Saint Paul.

