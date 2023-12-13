RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Geminids meteor shower is forecasted to bring one of the best cosmic displays in the United States.

According to NASA, the Geminids meteor shower peaks during mid-December every year and is considered one of the “best and most reliable” meteor showers to view.

The origin of the meteor shower is 3200 Phaethon, which is described as an asteroid or possible rock comet from the Constellation Gemini.

“During its peak, 120 Geminid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions,” a statement from NASA explains.

When can I see the Geminids meteor shower?

The meteor shower began on Nov. 19 and will last through Dec. 24. According to NASA, the peak day to view is Thursday, Dec. 14.

The best time to view the meteors are during the night and predawn hours. The meteors are visible across the globe.

NASA hails the Geminids meteor shower as one of the best opportunities for young children who are interested in astronomy, since the shower begins around 9 or 10 p.m.

Where should I watch the Geminids meteor shower?

The best place to view the Geminids meteors will be any place that is away from city lights. So, the more rural and darker the sky, the better the viewing.

There will be a new moon tonight, so there won’t be any moonlight to brighten the sky and disrupt viewing the meteors.

NASA says you should prepare for winter temperatures with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair. You are recommended to lie flat on your back with your feet facing south and look up.

“After about 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors,” NASA recommends. “Be patient – the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.”