What you can do to help Alabama tornado victims

Students, teachers and local residents hold a prayer circle in the gymnasium of Beauregard High School for those in their community that lost their lives in a Sunday night tornado on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Beauregard, Ala. (Curtis Compton//Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

MOBILE, Ala. (NEXSTAR) — In the wake of the deadly tornadoes earlier this week in eastern Alabama, stations across the state are teaming up right now to raise money to help those impacted and displaced by Sunday’s storms.

23 people were killed in the nation’s deadliest tornado in nearly six years. The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 89. Ninety people were injured in the Beauregard area, authorities said. Most have been released from the hospital.

Nexstar Media Group’s Alabama stations including WKRG in Mobile, CBS 42 in Birmingham, WZDX in Huntsville, WDHN in Dothan, and WRBL serving eastern Alabama produced a live streaming telethon Wednesday afternoon. Viewers were asked to make a donation to the American Red Cross online or by phone to benefit victims of this weekend’s disaster.

The nationwide, online initiative will be part of a day-long effort organized by the Alabama Broadcasters Association. The Wednesday afternoon streaming telethon will emanate from the studios of WKRG-TV. The Mobile-based station is hosting a local telethon throughout the day Wednesday.

All funds raised during the event will go towards disaster relief and recovery efforts across the south.

If you’d like to make a donation right now to the American Red Cross, you can click here.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)