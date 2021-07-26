Tuesday morning at Tokyo Olympics: USA Softball in gold medal game, US women in gymnastics final

FUKUSHIMA, JAPAN – JULY 21: Catherine Osterman #38 of Team United States and teammates line up on the field before playing against Team Italy during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium on July 21, 2021 in Fukushima, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Masuda/Getty Images)

Watch live coverage on the NBC Peacock app or on NBCOlympics.com.

You can watch gymnastics here and softball here.

Simone Biles attempts to lead Team USA to a third-straight gold medal in the team competition and the United States and Japan square off for a softball title 13 years in the making. Here’s what to watch on a day that will put many of the women of Team USA front and center.

Women’s Gymnastics

After a shaky qualifying round, the U.S. women’s gymnastics team will look to sharpen their routines for the team’s all-around final. Although they finished second (behind ROC) during the qualification round, the United States remains the favorite for gold. Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will be attempting to win a third-straight gold medal for Team USA in this competition.

Women’s Team All-Around Final

Softball

The United States and Japan will play each other in softball for the second day in a row. This time, though, they’ll be playing for the gold medal. Both teams entered yesterday’s game having already clinched their spots in the final, so all that was on the line was who would be the top seed and earn the advantage of batting last in the gold medal game. The U.S. won that gold medal preview 2-1 thanks to a walk-off home run from Kelsey Stewart.

It’s a matchup that U.S. pitchers Cat Osterman and Monica Abbott have waited 13 years for. Those two were on the roster at the 2008 Olympics when Japan upset the U.S. in the gold medal final — the last time that softball appeared on the Olympic program until this year.

Gold Medal Game