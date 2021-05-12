What happened when the pandemic gave a thumbs down to a teacher’s high fives

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — At Ben Franklin High School in New Orleans, English teacher Greg Swanson had a hands-on punctuation mark.

He gave high fives to everybody. Students. Teachers. All in the hall.

Then COVID-19 came along to give a thumbs down to his signature signal.

A group of students knew they had to do something. The kids who came to save the day are not in English class, they’re in the Engineering class.

With plastic pipes, trips of wood and duct tape, they made their mission a reality. They are engineers, after all.

They created the “High-Five-Inator.”

It’s a contraption powered by the power of your foot.

Your foot presses the foot pedal on the High Five-Inator, which causes an arm and a hand attached to the machine to rise up to meet you.

And greet you.

And give you a high five.

And if it happens twice, that would make it a high ten.

They saved Mr. Swanson’s signature move.

They did it by simply giving him, a hand.

Watch reporter Bill Wood’s original report in the player below: