Apple’s USB-C cables are expensive, but there are other options out there (for some users)

Apple’s new iPhone 15 line has arrived, and with it, a highly anticipated switch: The new phones have joined the vast majority of the tech world in using USB-C cables to charge. Not only are they much faster than Apple’s former, proprietary Lightning cables, but this moves us all closer to a world where there’s one global standard for charging cables for all devices, meaning no more searching high and low for a specific cord that goes with a specific device.

The only downside is figuring out what to do with all our old Lightning cables and accessories.

Apple is offering a Lightning to USB-C adapter that will allow you to keep using Lightning inputs with the new phones. But it’s predictably expensive. At $29, you could get a whole handful of USB-C cables for the same price.

Even though you can recycle your old Lightning cables (through Apple, Best Buy and other local and national programs), it’s estimated that only 10%-15% of eligible electronic waste is actually recycled each year. We’re afraid this switch means a lot of Lightning cables are going to end up in landfills, and that’s a bummer.

And for those who have accessories with Lightning docking ports, like speakers? Well, if you get a new iPhone with a USB-C port and want to keep using those older accessories, you’ll have no choice but to get an adapter. For now, that means shelling out for the Apple version — though it’s likely that more affordable, off-brand versions will hit the market very soon.

More charging cords that will now work with iPhones (if you get an iPhone 15)

Each new iPhone comes with a USB-C charging cable in the box. But it’s always good to have options, so here are more cables that will now work with iPhones, starting with the iPhone 15.

Samsung USB-C to USB-C

These Samsung cables offered the best bang for your buck when we tested them. They’re dependable and efficient, but the real winner is the price tag — if they break or you misplace them, they’re easy to replace at just under $9 each. They charge quickly and come in black and white. The only downside is they only come in one length.

Anker USB C to USB C Cable

This is another affordable option, plus the Anker cable’s design is rugged and reliable, making it a hit with customers. It is a longer cable at 6 feet and offers especially fast charging and data transfer speeds.

Belkin USB-A to USB-C Cable

If you need a USB-A to USB-C cable, this is one of your best options. It can be used for charging or syncing devices to share photos or music. It has a fast data transfer rate, but the length might be a bit short for some setups.

Cable Matters 3-Pack USB to USB-C Charging Cable

Looking for the best value? This three-pack delivers. It’s also compatible with older wall charging blocks and laptops for both charging and syncing devices.

