BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

It’s time to make your work-from-home space workable

If your New Year’s resolution has anything to do with being more productive, more focused or more efficient when you work from home, this sale is for you. Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance sale includes some amazing deals on office furniture that will turn your home workspace into one of your favorite rooms in the house.

From an adjustable-height standing desk to a swiveling task chair, book storage and more, Wayfair has everything you need to give your home office a makeover — while making it look great, too. And did we mention the discount? All these products are on sale, some for up to 52% off their normal price, so you can also save big on giving your workspace a new look for the new year.

The best tech gifts for everyone in your life

Shop these home office essentials during Wayfair’s End-of-Year Clearance

Inbox Zero Daycia Height Adjustable L-Shape Standing Desk

This height-adjustable electric desk can help alleviate tension in your neck and back by standing to work instead of spending long hours sitting. It even includes presets so you can adjust the height to a favorite position at the touch of a button.

Gracie Oaks Magomed 72W Single Pedestal Desk

This stately pedestal desk offers an expansive work surface with plenty of room to spread out, plus storage and a convenient wire management grommet so you can keep your cords and cables secure and out of sight.

Wade Logan Beaussicot Task Chair

This swiveling task chair is height-adjustable so you can find the perfect comfortable position to work in. Its extra-wide armless seat lets you sit in almost any position.

Latitude Run Jakyb Standing & Height-Adjustable Desks

This height-adjustable standing desk features an extra-large workplace — enough to accommodate two monitors. It also has presets for fast, easy adjustments and cable holes for convenient wire management.

Willa Arlo Interiors Lundgren Leather Task Chair with Padded Arms

This leather task chair perfectly combines style and comfort with timeless leather upholstery and gold accents for a luxurious look. The tufted back adds cushioning and also looks great. The chair’s height can be adjusted to help you find the most comfortable way to work.

Inbox Zero Jaylo 50.39” Desk

This L-shaped desk is perfect for minimalists. It features four open shelves, including one sized for a desktop computer. It also comes with a removable monitor stand, so you can choose whether to elevate your screen.

Millwood Pines Todi Geometric Storage Bookcase

This shelf provides book storage and also acts as a sculptural statement piece, with a drawer built into its base for hiding away anything you need to store out of sight.

17 Stories Fortson 95.2″ L Shaped Desk with Shelves

This L-shaped desk gives you the flexibility to configure your home office how you’d like since it can be assembled in either direction.

Etta Avenue Adan Velvet Task Chair

You can add some elegance to your home office with this trendy velvet task chair. It comes in 13 colors, so you can choose one to fit your décor style. Reviewers say the chair is fun, sturdy and comfortable.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.