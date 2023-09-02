(WAVY) — Wawa, Inc. announced on Sept. 1 the return of its month-long “Cheers to Classrooms” celebration from Sept. 1-30.

The celebration will recognize teachers and school administration who educate, guide and inspire children, according to a news release. Wawa will provide the following:

Free coffee From Sept. 1-30, any size hot coffee is free for all teachers and school administration in Mid-Atlantic states including: PA, NJ, DE, MD, VA and Washington, D.C. Faculty need to share that they work at a school at the register to receive offer.

$50,000 Cheers to Classrooms Mid-Atlantic Fund Through a partnership with Donor’s Choose, an online resource for teachers to submit funding requests for school supplies/support, Wawa has designated a $50,000 matching fund to support Mid-Atlantic schools. Teachers can submit a project at www.donorschoose.org . Schools that meet Wawa’s funding criteria could receive matching funds.



“Wawa is excited to bring back its Cheers to Classrooms initiative to put a smile on the faces of teachers and administration that work so hard to do the same for children in our community,” said Dave Simonetti, senior director of Store Operations, Wawa. “Our associates are also looking forward to visiting local schools throughout the month to welcome teachers back into the classroom and show our appreciation for everything they do.”