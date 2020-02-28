Water main break in Houston strands drivers, closes schools

HOUSTON (AP) — Businesses and schools shut down Thursday after a main line from a plant that supplies water to about half of Houston burst open, submerging vehicles on a flooded freeway and prompting emergency officials in the nation’s fourth-largest city to deploy tanker trucks to mitigate any fire hazards.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said the major break had been valved off but water would continue to flow for the next six to eight hours.

The flooding submerged vehicles on an eastern section of Loop 610, a highway that circles the city.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Thursday afternoon that all occupants were out of flooded vehicles.

