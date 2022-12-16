NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands were left without power in Southeast Louisiana after a series of severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the Bayou State on Wednesday. This included one tornado caught on camera by Jacob Blouin.

Blouin’s video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish (see image).

The storm, which is believed to have started in the Jefferson Parish town of Marrero, is seen picking up momentum, at one point appearing to cause some kind of explosion. Then, the tornado continues to grow, increasing in size and velocity as it billows through the Mississippi River.

The storm then heads into St. Bernard Parish, causing a series of explosions. It was later determined that the tornado struck the town of Arabi, a community that was still recovering from being hit by a tornado only six months prior.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service New Orleans sector rated the tornado as an EF2, reaching speeds from 113 to 157 mph.

Multiple tornadoes had been reported in Louisiana on Wednesday, following a storm that battered the area earlier this week. Officials say three people were killed during the severe weather, with dozens more said to be injured.