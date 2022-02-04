WATCH: Runaway Amazon truck smashes into tree in Pennsylvania

The crash was caught on camera by two separate home security systems in the neighborhood

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Amazon delivery truck was caught on home security camera rolling down a hill and smashing into a tree in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

According to the homeowner, it happened on January 28 around 2:00 p.m. on Klinger Road in Sugarloaf Township.

In the video, you can see the delivery driver exit the vehicle holding a package as the truck slowly starts to roll away.

The vehicle gains momentum, speeding down Klinger Road with the driver chasing it. The truck takes out a mailbox and a power transformer before coming to a stop when it smashed into a tree.

Eyewitness News has reached out to police for more details about the crash, but has not yet gotten a response.

The driver appeared to be uninjured after the unexpected ordeal.

