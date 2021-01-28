WATCH: NM man on video pointing gun at McDonald’s worker over order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is accused of pulling a gun on a McDonald’s employee in the drive-thru after a mistake with his order.

Surveillance video from a McDonald’s restaurant in Albuquerque earlier this month shows 25-year-old Estevan Gonzalez pull up and tell an employee his burger didn’t have cheese, authorities said.

“So, I took the burger from him, and I had the cook fix it,” the unnamed employee said on the video.

About 10 minutes later, Gonzalez cut off other cars to get back to the window, authorities said.

“He had the burger in his hand, and I said, ‘Is it still wrong?” the employee said. “He just came out with a pistol and (he said), ‘I’m gonna get my burger right cuz I’m sick of this s***.'”

The employee called the police, and the Albuquerque Police Department’s helicopter was hovering over the McDonald’s within minutes recording Gonzalez still at the window then circling the restaurant, authorities said.

When officers arrived, Gonzalez fled and tried to hide in a nearby neighborhood, but he eventually surrendered peacefully. The employee identified Gonzalez for officers.

Gonzalez, who had no criminal record, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.