Watch Live: Memorial service for George Floyd to be held in Minneapolis, Thursday 2 p.m.

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WAVY) — Mourners converged in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first in a series of memorials to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked nearly two weeks of protests against racial injustice.

Memorials are set to take place in three cities over six days.

The Thursday, June 4 memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. at North Central University’s sanctuary in downtown Minneapolis and will be streamed online.

After the Minneapolis event, Floyd’s body will go to Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born, for a public viewing and private family service on Saturday.

Following North Carolina, a public viewing will be held on Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life. Then, a 500-person service will take place Tuesday at the Fountain of Praise church.

