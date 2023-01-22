A horrifying scene unfolded inside a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California late Saturday when a gunman killed 10 people and wounded at least 10 more amid celebrations of the Lunar New Year.

It appears the same gunman tried but failed to target a second dance hall later in the evening, authorities said.

UPDATES: 10 killed, 10 wounded in Monterey Park, California mass shooting

The tragedy marked not just the fifth mass killing in the U.S. since the start of the year but also is the deadliest since May 24, 2022 – when 21 people were killed in a school in Uvalde, Texas, according to The Associated Press/USA Today database on mass killings in the U.S. The latest violence comes two months after five people were killed at a Colorado Springs nightclub.