SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A dolphin said “hello” to two curious dogs near the Isle of Hope Marina on Saturday morning.
Magen Peigelbeck says the dolphin swam with their boat the whole morning, interacting with her two pups, Stanley and Miles.
“It makes me grin and my heart get big,” Peigelbeck said. “Everyone can get along. We can learn lessons from animals.”
Latest News
- Ohio couple finds swastika of pepperoni on take-home pizza
- Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken nuggets recalled in multiple states
- Panama City woman survives COVID-19 after six-week coma
- WATCH: Dolphin says hello to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina in Georgia
- VIDEO: Man caught on video swimming in Bass Pro Shop aquarium arrested