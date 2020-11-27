WATCH: Biologists remove rope and rebar from antlers of buck in Utah

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Biologists with the Utah Department of Wildlife resources were able to safely remove rope and rebar stuck in the antlers of a buck.
According to a post on the @UtahDWR Twitter, the biologists tranquilized him in order to untangle the mess and then administered a reversal drug before he was allowed to be released back into the wild.
Utah DWR also issued a warning to ensure ropes, twine, and Christmas lights on your property are secure.
- ‘Dismal Friday’: Few Black Friday crowds at the MacArthur Center
- Police: Man arrested after climbing tower crane in Myrtle Beach
- Mississippi trooper buys car seat for woman’s son after giving her 3 tickets
- Turkey theft brought Thanksgiving Day trouble for small business in East Alabama
- Here’s what is coming to Netflix – and what’s leaving – in December