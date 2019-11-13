Washington State University fraternity death investigated

PULLMAN, WA (KHQ) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Washington State University student.

Police were dispatched to the Alpha Tau Omega house Tuesday morning. When they arrived they found 19-year-old freshman Samuel Martinez, who appeared to not be breathing.

Other fraternity members had been performing CPR until medics arrived.



Officials say this doesn’t appear to be a hazing incident, but it may be alcohol related. However, they caution there is still an active investigation underway.

In a statement Washington State University expressed their condolences, and said the WSU Greek system has suspended all social events for the rest of the semester.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2rz8Koa